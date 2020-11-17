WORLD
Mexico explains decision to flood poor areas
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday he had to face a tough decision on whether to allow a big city to be flooded, or to direct excess water to poorer, more sparsely populated Indigenous areas. The president, whose slogan has always been “the poor come first,” chose the latter.
López Obrador defended his decision to open strategic floodgates, saying it avoided a major flood in Villahermosa, the capital of the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and home to over 350,000 people.
Tabasco is the president’s home state, and heavy rains there have affected about 161,000 inhabitants whose homes were flooded or had to be evacuated.
Germany charges press office worker with spying for Egypt
BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have formally charged an employee of the government’s press office with spying for an Egyptian intelligence service.
Federal prosecutors said Monday that the man, identified only as Amin K. for privacy reasons, had used his position in the press office’s visitor service to obtain information for Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, or GIS.
Prosecutors said the suspect, a German citizen with family roots in Egypt, took up his espionage activity from July 2010 on instructions from the Egyptian embassy in Berlin.
He is accused of compiling reports on Germany’s domestic and foreign policy relating Egypt, including through the use of research tools available to him at press office. Prosecutors say he was also involved in an unsuccessful attempt to recruit agents for the GIS in 2014 and 2015.
In exchange, the suspect hoped that his family in Egypt would receive special treatment from authorities there.
NATION
Critter causes South Carolina power outages
A section of South Carolina’s capital city was without power Monday after a squirrel scurrying across equipment caused damage that led to a blackout.
Dominion Energy said the critter caused the outages in downtown Columbia.
Company spokesman Matt Long said the transformer itself was not damaged during the “shocking” situation, just the device surrounding it.
Long confirmed the squirrel was killed while damaging the equipment.
Another power outage was reported Monday after a dump truck hit some wires in the city, Long told The State. By 11:45 a.m., nearly 1,800 customers had reported being without power, according to an outage map on the energy company’s website.
