Report: Gunmen kill Iranian guards
TEHRAN, Iran — Unknown gunmen on Friday killed three Iranian border guards near the country’s northwestern border with Turkey, Iran’s state media reported.
The official IRNA news agency said the three were killed in a clash when “terrorists” tried to sneak into Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, located about 400 miles northwest of the capital, Tehran.
The report said two other border guard were wounded and that the infiltrators suffered heavy casualties. The province of West Azerbaijan borders both Iraq and Turkey and the report did not say which country the infiltrators had come from.
Mexico City closes bars as virus cases rise
MEXICO CITY — Mexico City announced Friday it will order bars closed for two weeks after the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to levels not seen since August.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said restaurants and gyms will have to close earlier.
The city closed nightclubs and bars in the spring, but later allowed some to re-open as restaurants. But Sheinbaum said many had not enforced sanitary and social distance measures and had become “places of very, very high transmission.”
She has warned the city was at risk of returning to the highest red-level alert, which would entail closing most non-essential businesses.
Sheinbaum said the number of tests administered would be increased to as many as 10,000 per day, which is still far below most developed nations but higher than most of the rest of the country.
Federal fugitive captured after nearly 50 years
PITTSBURGH — A man who was serving a life sentence for murder when he escaped custody while attending his grandmother’s funeral nearly 50 years ago has been arrested in Michigan, the FBI announced Friday.
Leonard Rayne Moses was 16 when he was convicted in the 1968 killing of Mary Amplo during civil unrest in Pittsburgh following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Authorities said Moses and his friends fire-bombed Amplo’s house. Badly burned, Amplo, 72, died a few months later.
Moses was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole. He escaped from custody while attending his grandmother’s 1971 funeral in Pittsburgh. Authorities said he wound up in Michigan, where he was living under the assumed name of Paul Dickson and had been working as a traveling pharmacist since at least 1999.
