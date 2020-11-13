WORLD
Belize hands opposition electoral victory
PUNTA GORDA, Belize — After three successive terms in the opposition, Belize’s People’s United Party (PUP) saw its leader John Briceno sworn in as prime minister Thursday after romping to victory in the country’s general elections.
It was a massive victory for the PUP, sweeping 26 of the 31 seats that were up for grabs in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections. The vote came amid concern over the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the small Central American country and a stagnant economy.
The Belize Elections and Boundaries Department, which conducted the general elections, reported that 81% of the registered voters cast their ballots in Wednesday’s poll.
Briceno, a seven-time representative, becomes only the fifth person to hold the office of prime minister in Belize since independence in 1981 and he is the first prime minister from outside of Belize City.
US investor released from Russian house arrest
MOSCOW — Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release, after 19 months of house arrest, of a prominent American investor charged with alleged embezzlement.
The court said it took note of Michael Calvey’s compliance with the house arrest imposed in April 2019, and of his stated need to be able to take walks for health reasons.
The court also released from house arrest six others charged in the case, ordering them not to be in contact with each other and not to leave their residences at night.
Calvey was arrested in February 2019 and initially held in jail on charges of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok has a controlling stake. He denies wrongdoing.
NATION
Exploding shrapnel kills man in crash
DETROIT — US investigators have determined that shrapnel from an exploding Takata air bag killed a BMW driver during a crash in Arizona.
The September death of the unidentified male is the 18th in the US since 2009 and 27th worldwide caused by the faulty inflators.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wouldn’t release further details on the death, citing privacy concerns. But the agency said the incident underscores the importance of getting recall repairs done. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from BMW.
Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air.
