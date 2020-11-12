WORLD
Nurse charged with murder of eight babies
LONDON — A British nurse was charged Wednesday with murdering eight babies and trying to kill another 10 at a hospital in northwest England.
Cheshire Police said Lucy Letby, 30, was charged following an investigation into deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool.
The force said the nurse faced eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder relating to the period between June 2015 and June 2016.
Police launched an investigation into the deaths of a number of babies at the hospital in May 2017. Letby was arrested Tuesday for the third time in connection with the deaths. She was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019 and each time bailed pending further enquiries, without being charged.
German court OKs police cadet’s expulsion
BERLIN — A German appeals court has upheld the decision of the state of Brandenburg to expel a police academy cadet for using Nazi-related terminology during a class exercise on using the phonetic alphabet during radio calls, authorities said Wednesday.
According to the Berlin-Brandenburg Administrative Court, the cadet phonetically spelled the last name Jung with the German words “Jude,” “untermensch,” Nazi and “gaskammer” or “genozid”: Jew, subhuman, Nazi and gas chamber or genocide. He was expelled from the academy after the April 2019 incident due to “doubts about his loyalty to the constitution and character,” the court said. The cadet was not named publicly in line with German privacy laws.
NATION
Conviction overturned for man serving life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After reviewing new evidence, a Tennessee judge has overturned the conviction of a man serving life in prison for a 1998 slaying.
The ruling Tuesday came nearly two weeks after the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to vacate the charges against Joseph Webster, who was convicted of murder in the killing of Leroy Owens, news outlets reported. The move came after a unit in the prosecutor’s office investigated the case and found new evidence not presented at trial.
“The Conviction Review Unit no longer has confidence in the conviction of Mr. Webster,” the motion said. “We recommend Mr. Webster’s conviction be vacated and the charges against him dismissed.”
