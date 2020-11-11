WORLD
Activist lawyer shot dead in Benghazi
CAIRO — Armed men Tuesday shot dead a lawyer and activist who was a vocal critic of authorities in eastern Libya, security and judicial officials said.
The men, who were masked, attempted to kidnap Hanan al-Barassi on a busy street in the eastern city of Benghazi but ended up killing her, according to security authorities in a statement.
The statement said the killers fled and that an investigation was opened. The Justice Ministry in eastern Libya condemned the killing and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for al-Barassi’s killing.
Guatemala calls off search at landslide site
GUATEMALA CITY — The Guatemalan government on Tuesday called off the search for victims of a massive landslide set off by the rains of Hurricane Eta that was believed to have entombed more than 100 people.
Guatemala’s National Disaster Reduction Coordinator said it was suspending the search for bodies due to continued risks at the site in accordance with international protocols. Search teams had located eight victims before the effort was halted.
David de León, spokesman for the agency, said the area was very unstable and the soils saturated.
A mountainside above the community of Queja in Alta Verapaz thundered onto some 150 modest homes below on Thursday as the area was being drenched by what was then Tropical Depression Eta. It took a day just for rescuers to reach the slide. Roads approaching the site were blocked by numerous other landslides. The government has reported 44 deaths related to Eta’s passage. The country, like much of Central America, has suffered widespread flooding from the storm that entered Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Nov. 3 and continued hovering over the Caribbean Tuesday as a tropical storm.
NATION
Confederate Avenue renamed in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — The city council in Richmond, Virginia, has renamed a stretch of four residential blocks that had been known as Confederate Avenue.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the street’s name is now Laburnum Park Boulevard.
The renaming is part of a much larger and ongoing reckoning over the city’s historical ties to slavery and racial discrimination. The capital city took down nearly all of its Confederate monuments this summer in the wake of protests against racial injustice.
“We realize this won’t be earth-shattering or change systemic racism, but all of us can do something to create a more welcoming and inclusive community,” said Gwen Corley Creighton, a resident who worked with her neighbors to petition the city for the change.
Surveys conducted by the community over the summer found 75% of the street’s 60 households supported the change, the newspaper reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.