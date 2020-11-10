WORLD
Polish police carry away protesters
WARSAW, Poland — Police carried off abortion rights protesters blocking a street in Poland’s capital Monday, the 19th straight day of nationwide anti-government protests that were triggered by the tightening of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation’s abortion law.
The protesters were sitting down in the street in Warsaw in front of the Education Ministry to demand the firing of the new minister who has made some statements that have angered abortion rights activists. A few hundred protesters then marched in the neighborhood to drumming and chanted that the right-wing government’s policies have made them very angry.
More protests were also held in some other cities, like Katowice or Bialystok, with participants demanding abortion rights for women and for the government to go.
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in regular peaceful protests that have been held across Poland since Oct. 22 when a constitutional court ruled that abortion of fetuses with congenital defects violates Poland’s supreme law.
When the ruling takes effect, at an unspecified date, abortion will be permitted only when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s health, or results from crimes like rape or incest.
Ukraine’s president tests positive for COVID-19
MOSCOW — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Monday that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus and will be working in self-isolation while being treated.
Zelenskiy said he was running a temperature of 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit).
The 42-year-old Zelenskiy became president in 2019 as a political neophyte, previously known as an actor and comedian. He became popular in the country for a TV sitcom, “Servant of the People,” in which he played the role of a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after making a rant about corruption that goes viral. He handily defeated incumbent Petro Poroshenko.
NATION
Feds: NYPD officer served as lookout for cocaine ring
NEW YORK — Federal authorities arrested a New York City police officer Monday on charges he served as a lookout for drug traffickers who smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the United States.
Officer Amaury Abreu, 34, of Hauppauge, is accused of explaining law enforcement methods to the drug ring and performing warrant checks on its members.
Federal prosecutors said he also distributed cocaine and traveled to the Dominican Republic in January and February to meet with leaders of the trafficking group.
“Today I’m going to find out the thing I couldn’t yesterday because there were too many people at the office,” Abreu said in one message to the traffickers, according to court records.
Abreu was charged with conspiring to import and distribute cocaine. Abreu has been with the NYPD nine years and is suspended without pay, the Police Department said. Federal prosecutors also charged two high-ranking members of the New York-based group and the owner of a Long Island produce company accused of receiving cocaine concealed in cardboard tomato boxes.
