WORLD
Polish city recruits new bugle players
WARSAW, Poland — Ready to welcome tourists back, Polish’s southern city of Krakow has recruited two more trumpeters to play the city’s trademark bugle call every hour from the tower in St. Mary’s Basilica.
They joint a contingent traditionally composed of retired firefighters who are physically fit and good musicians.
A spokesman for Krakow firefighters, Bartlomiej Rosiek, said Thursday it took six months and two rounds of recruitment to find two men to reinforce the team — now of eight players — after one trumpeter retired last year.
In line with a centuries-old tradition, the Hejnal bugle call is played to the four corners of the world: for the king, the mayor, visitors and the firefighters’ commander. In past centuries, guards on the city’s walls would reply to show they were being vigilant.
The melody stops abruptly because a legend says that in 1241 a trumpeter sounding the alarm was hit by an arrow from an attacking Tatar. The first written records of the Hejnal date back to 1392.
Nowadays, the trumpeters work in pairs for 48-hour shifts. Each time, they climb the 272 steps from their office to the basilica’s tower windows to play above city’s vast market square. At noon, their call is aired on state Polish Radio 1.
NATION
Flock of giant California condors trashes woman’s home
About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in the city of Tehachapi and made quite a mess.
Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero of San Francisco, began posting photos of the rowdy guests on Twitter.
She told the San Francisco Chronicle the birds showed up at her mother’s home sometime last weekend.
The birds have trashed the deck — ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s poop everywhere.
Arizona bill banning ‘biased’ topics in schools advances
PHOENIX — The Arizona House of Representatives has advanced a bill with a last-minute amendment that would ban racist, sexist, politicized or other controversial topics in schools and penalize teachers with fines.
Republican state Rep. Michelle Udall, who introduced the amendment Wednesday, said the newly amended bill is intended to ensure students are not taught that their race, ethnicity or sex determines their character.
Charter schools and state agencies would be prohibited under the Unbiased Teaching Act from discussing controversial issues in schools unless teachers give equal weight to divisive topics. Violations would result in $5,000 fines.
