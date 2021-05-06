WORLD
Bosnia: Three indicted over abuse claims
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Bosnian prosecutors on Wednesday indicted three former managers of a public care home for disabled children following a prolonged investigation triggered by graphic photos of alleged abuse in the facility.
The Sarajevo prosecutor’s office said the former managers of the facility in Pazaric, on the outskirts of Bosnian capital, should stand trial for alleged “malfeasance and failure to protect minors.”
The case sparked protests in November 2019, when opposition lawmaker Sabina Cudic published shocking photos of children tied to beds and radiators in the Pazaric care home.
Large section of Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon
BEIJING — The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of China’s first permanent space station into orbit is expected to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday at an unknown location.
Usually, discarded rocket stages are immediately guided into a controlled demolition by friction in Earth’s atmosphere, but the Chinese rocket section was not.
China’s space agency has yet to say whether the “core stage” of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an out-of-control descent. Last May, another Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled into the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa.
NATION
Detroit pizza man paints street
DETROIT — A Detroit pizzeria owner upset over people getting $150 tickets for unwittingly parking in a handicap zone got a bucket of blue paint and marked the street himself.
“People come to Detroit, try to support our city and walk away with a $150 ticket, and they feel like they were tricked into it and they kind of were tricked into it,” said Tony Sacco, co-owner of Mootz Pizzeria and Bar.
The last straw: A woman and her children getting ice cream found a ticket on their car across the street from Sacco’s pizzeria.
“I was talking to my buddy sitting with me and I said, ‘We’re going to go buy some blue paint.’ And we did,” Sacco told WDIV-TV.
There is a single sign along the Library Street curb indicating that parking is reserved for drivers with a handicap tag. But Sacco said it’s confusing because parking enforcers consider the street space reserved for as many as four vehicles. He wants drivers to be warned.
