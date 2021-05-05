WORLD
North Macedonia speeds up vaccinations as EU aid arrives
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s faltering COVID-19 vaccination program picked up speed Tuesday, with authorities starting to use 200,000 Sinopharm jabs bought from China.
The small Balkan country has struggled with vaccine supply shortages. The vaccination program began in mid-February but has continued in fits and starts. About 4% of the country’s 2.1 million people — mostly health workers and the elderly — have so far received a first shot, mostly from batches donated by Serbia and Russia.
Dutch king lays Remembrance Day wreath
AMSTERDAM — The Dutch king laid a wreath Tuesday at a monument to the country’s war dead at a solemn commemoration ceremony devoid of the usual huge crowds for the second straight year because of Coronavirus lock-down measures.
King Willem-Alexander marked the Netherlands’ Remembrance Day with his wife, Queen Maxima, and other dignitaries and a small group of guests at the national monument on Dam Square in downtown Amsterdam.
NATION
Worker finds human foot on Southern California freeway
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after a human foot was found Monday on a Southern California freeway.
The foot was discovered by a California Department of Transportation employee who was working on the center median of Interstate 210 in San Bernardino, California Highway Patrol Officer Ivan Sandoval said.
The foot was not in a sock or shoe, may have belonged to a woman and appeared to have been there for several days, he said. The body part was turned over to the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.