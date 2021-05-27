WORLD
Nigerian boat sinks
LAGOS, Nigeria — More than 100 people were missing and feared dead after a boat with more than 165 passengers, including women and children, broke up and sank as it was traveling in Nigeria’s northern Kebbi state, officials said Wednesday.
Twenty-two people had been rescued and five bodies recovered, including a baby less than a year old, Sani Dododo, chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press.
“We have two male and two female corpses, while the fifth is that of a baby that is less than one year old,” he said, adding that the mother of the infant had not been identified.
Eleven rescue boats and divers were searching for about 138 missing passengers as anxiety grew among relatives of those missing.
UK police detain five people over Black activist’s shooting
LONDON — British police said Wednesday they have arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist.
Sasha Johnson, 27, was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot at a house party in southeast London early Sunday.
Police and a friend have said nothing suggests that Johnson was targeted in the attack, but the Taking the Initiative Party said she had received death threats in the past related to
her activism.
NATION
Arrests, seizures target Sinaloa drugs destined for Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A trafficking network that ferried drugs from the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico through California to multiple drug dealing organizations around the nation’s capital has been dismantled, according to local and federal officials.
An investigation that began in 2017 with work from a Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy assigned to a federal task force eventually stretched to seven states and resulted in more than 30 arrests, the seizure of more than 100 firearms; $6 million in cash, jewelry and other assets; 473 pounds (215 kilograms) of methamphetamine; 42 kilograms of fentanyl; and 129 kilograms of cocaine.
