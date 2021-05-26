WORLD
Hezbollah leader: Breach of Jerusalem means regional war
BEIRUT — The leader of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah said Tuesday any violations of Jerusalem and the sites holy to Muslims and Christians would lead to a regional war.
Speaking for the first time since the cease-fire ending the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, Hassan Nasrallah said Gaza’s militant groups have proved that no one can sit idle when Israel attacks the holy sites or tries to undermine the Palestinians’ right to the city.
Even from besieged Gaza and with limited capabilities and home-made rockets, Hamas and other groups responded to what he called Israeli violations and attacks outside of territory it controlled, Nasrallah said. He described it as a great victory that paralyzed the Israeli state.
The war was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site revered by Jews and Muslims.
Zimbabwe unveils statue honoring heroine
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday unveiled a towering bronze statue in the center of Harare, the capital, honoring a 19th-century Black anti-colonialist heroine who was hanged for leading a rebellion against white occupation.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to press for the return of her skull from Britain.
Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana, more widely known as Mbuya (grandmother in Shona) Nehanda, was hanged in 1898 for leading an anti-colonial rebellion. She was an influential spirit medium who rallied people to fight against the seizure of their land by colonialists.
NATION
Climber in critical condition after fall
DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska — A Canadian climber was in critical condition after falling nearly 1,000 feet while climbing Denali, in Alaska, park officials said.
A statement from Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as 31-year-old Adam Rawski, of Burnaby, British Columbia. According to the statement, climbers Monday evening at the 17,200-feet high camp on Denali saw an un-roped climber take a tumbling fall of nearly 1,000 feet from Denali Pass, which is at 18,200 feet.
Denali is North America’s tallest mountain at 20,310 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.