WORLD
Nicaragua police raid NGO and news outlet offices
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaraguan national police raided offices of a prominent nongovernmental organization and an independent news outlet Thursday — both linked to children of a former president — as the government of President Daniel Ortega continued to clamp down on critical voices in advance of November presidential elections.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it was investigating Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy and daughter of the former president.
Czechs rally against justice minister
PRAGUE — Thousands of people rallied against the Czech Republic’s justice minister Thursday, accusing her of undermining the independence of the country’s legal system and spreading misinformation about the investigation of a huge ammunition depot explosion allegedly caused by Russian spies.
The protesters in Prague called on Czech Justice Minister Marie Benesova to resign and said if she does not, they will hold more rallies across the country next week and march through the capital on June 1.
Benesova was the only member of the current coalition government who backed President Milos Zeman after he said that the 2014 blast could have been caused by human error or some other cause. The demonstrators repeatedly accused Zeman of treason.
NATION
Hawaii News Now obtains video from police shooting of teen
HONOLULU — A Honolulu police officer was directly behind a car when he fired 10 shots at the back of the driver’s seat during a shooting last month that killed a teen who authorities say was a suspect in a series of violent crimes, according to body camera footage obtained by Hawaii News Now.
After the April 5 shooting, Chief Susan Ballard told reporters that police believe the Honda had rammed two marked police cars during a pursuit. But that’s not clear from the footage Hawaii News Now aired.
The officer wearing the camera was a passenger in a patrol car and shouted several times during the pursuit, “stop the vehicle.” Police sirens blared in the background.
