WORLD
Robbery suspects exchange gunfire with Dutch police; one dead
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An attempt to rob a cash transport in Amsterdam ended Wednesday in a police chase that saw suspects attempt to flee across fields outside a village north of the Dutch capital.
One suspect died and two were injured Wednesday as the robbers armed with automatic weapons exchanged gunfire with police during the chase through the north of the city, authorities said.
Such a shootout with police is highly unusual in the Netherlands.
Police arrested six suspects, two of them with injuries. The cause of death for an additional suspect who died was not immediately released.
Seven Kenyan soldiers killed in jihadi ambush in Lamu county
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan police official says that seven soldiers have been killed and one is missing in Lamu county after a bomb and ambush by Islamic extremist al-Shabab rebels from neighboring Somalia.
The attack happened just days before President Uhuru Kenyatta is to launch a multi-million dollar port in Lamu county on Thursday.
The police officer, speaking on Wednesday, insisted on anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press, as Kenya’s military does not like to make public reports of significant losses.
NATION
Florida couple pleads guilty to attacking bears with dogs
OCALA, Fla. — A married couple has pleaded guilty to using doughnuts and pastries to lure black bears in rural Florida, allowing packs of dogs to attack them and then posting the gruesome videos on social media.
Charles Scarbrough entered guilty pleas of conspiracy to commit racketeering, animal baiting and fighting, unlawful use of a two-way communicating device and unlawful taking of a black bear, the Ocala Star Banner reports. He has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Because of that, sentencing was deferred, though he faces anywhere from five years of probation to more than two years in prison.
His wife, Hannah Scarbrough, was sentenced to more than five years of probation on charges of unlawful taking of a black bear and unlawful use of a communication device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.