WORLD
Dubai police warn ‘wild cat’ stalks residential neighborhood
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai police Tuesday warned inhabitants of a residential neighborhood in the skyscraper-studded city that a “wild cat” was loose in the area.
Police didn’t name the animal at large but the government’s Dubai Media Office said officers were combing the city’s The Springs neighborhood for the cat.
Police urged the public to call them if they spotted the animal.
“Dubai Police said bringing out any kind of wild animal into a public environment is strictly prohibited under the emirate’s laws and violators can face a jail term of up to six months in addition to severe financial penalties,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.
The thrill of keeping lions, cheetahs and tigers as pets is popular in some quarters of the Gulf Arab states, where it’s seen as a status of wealth and power.
Adulterated wine suspected in deaths of Cambodian villagers
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Eight villagers in Cambodia have died after drinking homemade rice wine that probably was adulterated, officials said Tuesday.
The victims had been drinking at the funeral of one of their neighbors on May 10, said Kouy Bunthouen, health department chief of Kandal province near Phnom Penh.
He said the authorities have collected blood samples from the dead as well as the remaining rice wine for laboratory testing, and although they are still awaiting the results, they presume the wine contained methanol. The villagers did not die from COVID-19, he said.
NATION
Hearing postponed for Nebraska man accused in kids’ deaths
OMAHA, Neb. — A court hearing in California for a Nebraska man charged in the deaths of his two children was postponed on Tuesday.
Adam Price, 35, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. His children, three-year-old Theodore and five-year-old Emily, were found dead in his home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue on Sunday.
Price was arrested Sunday in Pacifica, California.
The children were with Price for a court-ordered visitation. Their mother, who lives in Illinois, called police Saturday after she couldn’t reach the children.
Authorities haven’t said how or when the children died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.