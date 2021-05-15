WORLD
Putin bemoans Ukraine’s crackdown
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday harshly criticized Ukrainian authorities for what he described as their crackdown on the Moscow-friendly opposition amid simmering tensions between the two neighbors.
Putin’s statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, was placed under house arrest on treason charges that he denied. Medvedchuk has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of his daughter.
In an article published Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defended the moves against Medvedchuk’s assets as a legitimate effort to prevent him from damaging the country and eroding its security.
China accuses US of ‘coercive diplomacy’
BEIJING — China on Friday accused the United States of “coercive diplomacy” following comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to his Australian counterpart that the US “will not leave Australia alone on the field — or maybe I should say ‘alone on the pitch’ — in the face of economic coercion by China.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused the US of imposing economic sanctions and strong-arming other countries over trade issues to achieve its “strategic goals.”
Hua said China’s telecommunications and other high-tech industries are now falling victim to US “economic coercion,” an apparent reference to firms including Huawei and ZTE that have faced US restrictions.
NATION
Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska national park
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A climber was killed and another was seriously injured when they were hit by a falling block of glacier ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, an official said Friday.
The two were hit by the hanging serac after it dislodged from a peak off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier.
The accident happened Thursday as the two were beginning to climb one of the peaks on the southern flank of Denali, the continent’s tallest mountain, said park spokesperson Maureen Gualtieri.
The ice hit the two-person team about 5 a.m. as the men began to climb the west face of Reality Ridge.
