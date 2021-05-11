WORLD
Mexican mothers march in capital
MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of people observed Mothers Day in Mexico’s capital Monday by marching to demand authorities find their missing children.
Participants chanted slogans like “Where are our children, where are they?” and “Child, listen, your mother is searching for you.”
The march occurs annually on May 10, which is Mothers Day in Mexico. The government says that over 80,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since the country’s drug war began in 2006.
Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez met with some of the mothers early Monday, and her office said she “repeated the government’s desire to find out the location of their relatives.”
But such promises have rung hollow in the past.
More restrictions to be eased in England
LONDON — In less than a week, people in England will be able to give friends and family a hug for the first time since restrictions were put in place in March last year at the outset of the Coronavirus pandemic.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that he has given the go-ahead for that much-missed human contact from May 17 as part of the next round of lockdown easing following a sharp fall in new Coronavirus infections. Other easing measures included the reopening of pubs and restaurants indoors as well as cinemas and hotels, and allowing two households to meet up inside a home.
NATION
Prosecutors: Missouri man wrongly convicted of triple murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors called for the release of a Missouri man who has spent more than 40 years in prison for a triple murder that the prosecutors concluded he didn’t commit, a letter released Monday showed.
The release of the letter, indicating overwhelming support for the release of Kevin Strickland, 62, came after his attorneys filed a petition urging the Missouri Supreme Court to free him immediately, The Kansas City Star reports. In the letter, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and her chief deputy, Dan Nelson, said the evidence used to convict Strickland as a teenager has since been “eviscerated.”
Federal prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri, Jackson County’s presiding judge, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and members of the team that convicted Strickland four decades ago also now all agree that he deserves to be exonerated.
