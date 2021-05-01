WORLD
Canada to start to get Pfizer vaccines from US
TORONTO — Canada will start getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the United States next week, a company spokesperson said Friday, in what will be the first time the US has allowed that company’s vaccine exported to Canada.
Despite Canada’s tightly woven commercial ties with the US, it has been getting Pfizer’s vaccines from Belgium until now because US authorities had kept supplies made in the US for domestic use.
Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent months. Every adult in Quebec will be eligible to make a vaccine appointment on May 14 and in Ontario, Canada’s largest province, every adult can book an appointment starting May 24.
Auschwitz inmates’ families oppose ex-PM on museum council
WARSAW, Poland — Relatives of former Auschwitz prisoners from Poland are protesting the appointment of a top member of the country’s right-wing ruling party to an advisory council at the state-run Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland.
They argue that the former prime minster, Beata Szydlo, has tolerated “openly fascist” groups and supported attempts to stifle research into the Holocaust, among other complaints.
Szydlo was appointed in April to the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Council, a body of experts that advises the museum director. That prompted three members of the nine-member panel of experts to resign, followed by a fourth resignation reported this week.
NATION
Smuggling operation suspected after 90 found in home
HOUSTON — More than 90 people were found in a house in southwestern Houston that investigators suspect was part of a human smuggling operation, police said Friday.
Authorities initially served a search warrant at the house after someone called police Thursday night to report a loved one was being held there, said Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards.
A special-tactics team entered the house, Edwards said, and found a large, huddled group of adults — five women and the rest men. The individuals told authorities they had not eaten in a while.
