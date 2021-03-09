WORLD
Dutch prime minister extends his country’s lockdown
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday extended the country’s tough Coronavirus lockdown until the end of the month, but he added a note of hope to his message to a pandemic-weary nation by predicting that a “tipping point is coming when the vaccine gains the upper hand over the virus and more will be possible.”
Rutte was speaking a week before a parliamentary election in the Netherlands at which he is seeking a fourth term that could make him the longest-serving Dutch leader. The pandemic is casting a long shadow over other issues in the countdown to three days of voting that start on March 15.
Rutte said that the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew that is part of the lockdown will remain in force through the election, when polling stations are open until 9 p.m., but people working at or visiting voting booths won’t be fined for curfew breaches.
Protesters urge end to violence against womenin Turkey
ISTANBUL — Thousands of people joined a Women’s Day march in central Istanbul on Monday to denounce violence against women in Turkey, where more than 400 women were killed last year.
As in previous years, riot police put up barricades and blocked demonstrators from marching to the city’s main square, Taksim, citing security concerns. Unable to reach Taksim, the demonstrators walked in the opposite direction toward the shores of the Bosporus, where the march ended peacefully.
The demonstrators are demanding strong measures to stop attacks on women by former partners or family members as well as government commitment to a European treaty on combating violence against women.
NATION
Man accused of threatening Cleaver will remain in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man who is charged with threatening to kill US Rep. Emanuel Cleaver will remain in jail, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, was charged last week with threatening Cleaver, a Missouri Democrat who represents a district that includes part of the Kansas City area. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.
