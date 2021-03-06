WORLD
At least 10 dead in bombing at restaurant in Somali capital
MOGADISHU. Somalia — A car packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital on Friday night, and police said at least 10 people were killed and more than 30 wounded.
Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan blamed the attack on the local al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida and often targets Mogadishu with bombings. The Luul Yamani restaurant also was attacked last year.
At least one building near the restaurant collapsed after the blast, and people were feared to be trapped in the rubble.
The blast occurred at dinner time when the restaurant was full.
First oak trees selected to replace Notre Dame’s spire
PARIS — The first eight oak trees destined to replace the destroyed spire of Paris’ scorched Notre Dame cathedral have been selected from the Bercé forest in the French Loire region, church officials said on Friday.
The iconic, 315 foot spire was completely destroyed in the fire that ravaged the Paris monument in 2019. It was made by architect Viollet-le-Duc in 1859.
“It is a source of pride for the foresters of the National Forestry Office to participate in the rebirth of Notre-Dame de Paris,” said Forestry Office Director Bertrand Munch.
The first oaks measure around 3.2 feet in diameter.
NATION
Ukrainian tycoon banned from entering US
KYIV, Ukraine — The United States has banned a Ukrainian tycoon and former regional governor, who was also a key supporter of Ukraine’s president, from entering the country.
A Friday statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban on Ihor Kolomoyskyi, as well as his wife, son and daughter, stemmed from corruption during his 2014-15 term as governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.
The statement did not give details, but said Kolomoyskyi was “involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.“
Blinken also said Kolomoyskyi is continuing actions that undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes.
