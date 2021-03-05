WORLD
UN report finds soaring poverty
SANTIAGO, Chile — More than 20 million people were pushed into poverty during pandemic-plagued 2020 across Latin America and the Caribbean, the UN economic agency for the region reported Thursday.
Poverty as a whole rose to afflict a total of 208 million people — 33.7% from 30.5% of the population — in a year when the overall gross domestic product collapsed by 7.7%.
Extreme poverty — those without the resources to cover basic food requirements — rose to encompass 78 million people, 12.5% of the region's population, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. That's the highest percentage in 20 years.
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand on Friday, prompting thousands of people to evacuate and triggering tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.
The quake was the largest in a series of tremors that struck the region over several hours, including two earlier quakes that registered magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 7.3.
While the quakes triggered warning systems and caused traffic jams and some chaos in New Zealand as people scrambled to get to higher ground, they did not appear to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.
That’s because of the remoteness of where they hit. The largest struck about 620 miles off the coast of New Zealand.
NATION
Alert level raised after explosion at remote Alaska volcano
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A small explosion was recorded Thursday at a remote volcano on the Alaska Peninsula, prompting officials to raise the alert level.
Satellite and webcam views indicated low-level ash emissions from Mount Veniaminof volcano. The ash plume did not rise above 10,000 feet, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said. Minor ash deposits are visible at the volcano, located 480 miles southwest of Anchorage.
Officials said eruptive activity typically includes minor ash, lava fountaining and lava flows from the small cone in the ice-filled summit caldera.
