WORLD
Man injures eight with ax in Sweden before being shot, arrested
STOCKHOLM — A man armed with an ax attacked and injured eight people in a southern Swedish town Wednesday before being shot and arrested, police said.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said a possible terrorist motive was being investigated.
Police said the man in his 20s attacked people in the small town of Vetlanda, about 118 miles southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. His motive was not immediately known.
The man was shot by police, who said the condition of those attacked and of the perpetrator was not immediately known. Officials did not provide the identity of the suspect, who was taken to hospital.
Men found dead in Mexico border area
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas said Wednesday that six men wearing vests with the initials of a notorious drug cartel have been found dead near the city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.
An official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the six had all been shot in the head and all were found wearing military-style vests bearing the initials “CDG,” which stands for the Cartel del Golfo.
The bodies were found at a ranch on the outskirts of Reynosa, very near the Rio Grande, known in Mexico as the Rio Bravo. No weapons or identification was found on the bodies.
The criminal group has long dominated the area, but has been riven by internal factions and turf battles with remnants of the old Zetas cartel.
NATION
Smokies sees more than 12M visitors
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Despite closing for more than a month because of COVID-19, Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced its second busiest year on record last year.
The park had a total of 12,095,720 visits in 2020, according to a news release. It saw a record 12.5 million visitors in 2019, a 1.1 million increase over 2018.
But the surge in use at the park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border has brought problems with traffic, overflowing parking lots, crowded bathrooms, damage and litter.
