WORLD
Sánchez reshuffles Cabinet
MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reshuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday by appointing women to the top positions after one of his deputies left the left-wing coalition government to run in a regional election.
In a televised statement on Tuesday, Sánchez announced that he was elevating Economy Minister Nadia Calviño to the No. 3 Cabinet position to replace Pablo Iglesias, founder and leader of the far-left United We Can party. Calviño, who previously was fourth in the Cabinet ranking, now will hold the position one step below Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, Sánchez’s long-time right-hand.
Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, who many observers see as Iglesias’ successor at the helm of the United We Can party, was appointed to Calviño’s Cabinet seat, while Teresa Ribera, who is minister for Ecological Transition, will remain Sánchez’s fourth deputy.
NATION
SpaceX test rocket breaks apart
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX chalked up another failed landing Tuesday for its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship, as the prototype Mars rocket broke apart right before touchdown.
A camera on the rocket froze not quite six minutes into the test flight, and dense fog in South Texas obscured views of the ruptured rocket. Other video showed debris raining down and explosions could be heard.
“At least the crater is in the right place!” SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk tweeted.
Musk said “something significant” happened shortly after the engine firings for landing: “Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today.” In addition, one of the three engines had trouble during the ascent, he noted.
California redwood falls on car, kills parents of five children
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A towering California redwood tree fell on a car as a couple drove on a scenic highway of the state’s northern coast, killing the parents of five children.
SFGate.com reported Monday that the accident happened last week when the 175-foot-tall tree fell on Highway 199 in an area heavily forested with the trees near Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.
Jessica and Jake Woodruff were taking the drive to celebrate her 45th birthday when the tree fell on March 25, SFGate.com reported, citing a GoFundMe page established to support the family from the small California city of Yreka.
Officials did not know why the tree fell, California Highway Patrol Officer Brandy Gonzalez told SFGate.
