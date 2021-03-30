WORLD
Fugitive Italian mobster is arrested
ROME — A Italian fugitive, convicted in his homeland of ordering the revenge killing of a mobster’s wife, was arrested in Portugal on Monday in a clinic where he was reportedly being treated for COVID-19.
Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said in a statement that Francesco Pelle was one of Italy’s most dangerous fugitives. She gave no further details except to say that the Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police and anti-Mafia prosecutors had been on his trail.
Italian daily Corriere della Sera said Pelle was arrested in a Lisbon hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.
Pelle, 43, was a noted figure in one of the Calabriá-based ’ndrangheta’s most notorious organized crime clans. Corriere della Sera said he vanished from Milan in 2019 just before Italy’s top criminal court upheld his conviction for ordering the slaying of Maria Strangio at her home in Calabria on Christmas Day 2006.
Guatemala declares emergency measures
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei decreed a “state of prevention” Monday along the country’s border with Honduras, amid reports that a new migrant caravan may be forming in Honduras.
The emergency decree would restrict open-air gatherings and demonstrations without permits, and will be in effect for two weeks in the five Guatemalan provinces along the border with Honduras.
The government justified the restrictions in a statement, saying “groups of people could put at risk the life, liberty, security, health, access to justice, peace and development” of Guatemalans.
Guatemala issued a similar decree in January to stymie a previous caravan, arguing it represented a public health risk amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
NATION
Tennessee flooding claim fifth victim
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Flash flooding in Tennessee has claimed a fifth victim after authorities said a man drove his car around barricades and apparently drowned.
The latest death occurred Sunday night in Ashland City, just west of Nashville, when the man in his 60s ignored a sign warning of flooding and went into high water, Cheatham County Emergency Management Director Edwin Hogan told news outlets. The man’s name was not immediately released.
Four others died in Nashville and dozens more had to be rescued after the city received more than seven inches of rain, the second-highest two-day rainfall total ever recorded, Mayor John Cooper said at a news conference Sunday.
