WORLD
Nearly 100 on trial in Sicily for suspected Mafia EU fraud
ROME — A trial began in Sicily on Tuesday for 97 suspected Mafia members and white-collar professionals allegedly in cahoots with mobsters in what prosecutors contend was a scheme that fraudulently garnered millions of euros in European Union agriculture funds.
In the indictment for the trial, in Messina, prosecutors alleged that local Cosa Nostra clans, with the aid of complicit notaries and bureaucrats handling the paperwork, managed to gain $12 million in EU aid starting in 2013 for a sprawling area of grazing land in a park in eastern Sicily known as Nebrodi.
Cyprus Church says ‘satanic’ Eurovision entry must be yanked
NICOSIA, Cyprus — The Orthodox Church of Cyprus on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of the country’s controversial entry into this year’s Eurovision song contest titled “El Diablo,” charging that the song makes an international mockery of country’s moral foundations by advocating “our surrender to the devil and promoting his worship.”
With the Church now having officially weighed in, the controversy has taken on a new dimension after the song and its lyrics — “I gave my heart to el diablo ... because he tells me I’m his angel” — caused a stir among some in the east Mediterranean island nation, who consider it to be fraught with Satanic connotations.
NATION
Historical remains found during construction reburied in NYC
NEW YORK — Human remains of early New Yorkers that were discovered during construction in and around Washington Square Park were reinterred inside the park on Tuesday, New York City officials announced.
The remains, uncovered during construction between 2008 and 2017, were reburied with assistance from the city Landmarks Preservation Commission and Brooklyn’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery, Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said.
“Today we honor these individuals and acknowledge Washington Square Park’s history as a final resting place for thousands of early New Yorkers,” Silver said. “We are so grateful to our colleagues at Green-Wood Cemetery and the Landmarks Preservation Commission for their expertise and guidance on this important project.”
