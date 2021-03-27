WORLD
Canadian judge denies bail for fashion mogul Peter Nygard
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — A judge on Friday again denied bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who was arrested in December on US charges that alleging he sexually abused women and girls he lured with promises of opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years.
Peter Nygard unsuccessfully attempted to appeal an earlier ruling that denied him bail. That means Nygard will await his extradition hearings in jail. Nygard was arrested in December in Winnipeg and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.
Authorities there accuse the 79-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.
German courts convict two men of killing women
BERLIN — A court in Germany has convicted a 61-year-old man of murder of killing and robbing a woman he met online.
The regional court in the southern town of Traunstein on Friday sentenced the defendant, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, to life in prison.
Germany’s dpa news agency reported that judges concluded the German killed the 59-year-old woman last year before stealing $71,000 she kept in a safe.
In a separate case, the Hannover regional court convicted a 60-year-old man of murder for killing his ex-partner last summer after driving her off the road with his car.
NATION
News outlet Indian Country Today has new a owner: itself
PHOENIX — Indian Country Today, an online news publication and daily broadcaster covering tribes and Indigenous peoples, has changed ownership.
The outlet has been operating as a limited liability company under the National Congress of American Indians since 2017, when the Oneida Indian Nation donated it to the nation’s oldest and largest tribal organization.
It will now operate as an independent company.
NCAI on Friday transferred its interests in Indian Country Today LLC to IndiJ Public Media, a newly incorporated Arizona nonprofit.
