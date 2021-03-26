WORLD
Editor of top German newspaper reinstated
BERLIN — The chief editor of Germany’s top-selling newspaper, the daily Bild, is back at work after being temporarily suspended during an investigation into possible “compliance violations,” German news agency dpa reported Thursday.
Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt had denied the allegations at the center of the investigation, which the company didn’t detail. Dpa said Thursday that they were over alleged drug use and the alleged bullying of coworkers.
Publishing company Axel Springer SE said that going forward Reichelt would lead the tabloid paper together with Alexandra Wuerzbach, the chief editor of Bild’s Sunday edition, Bild am Sonntag. She also led Bild during his absence.
Albanian parties break some rules
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s opposition on Thursday defied virus restrictions to hold a rally in the capital of Tirana to launch its electoral campaign.
The governing left-wing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama also held a rally in separate 10-person groups that did not always respect the country’s pandemic restrictions.
NATION
Federal officials: Voters’ rights violated in NY
UTICA, N.Y. — The US Department of Justice said county officials in central New York who failed to process thousands of registration applications and improperly rejected affidavit ballots violated the rights of voters in a congressional election won by Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney by 109 votes.
A top Justice Department official notified Oneida County on Tuesday that the federal government plans to sue over violations that disenfranchised voters if a settlement is not reached.
The notice alleges the county’s Board of Elections violated the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Syracuse.com.
Georgia man receives final paycheck in coins
ATLANTA — A Georgia man said his former employer owed him a pretty penny, $915 to be exact, after leaving his job in November.
But Andreas Flaten said he was shocked to see his final payment: 90,000 oil or grease covered pennies, at the end of his driveway earlier this month, news outlets reported. Atop the pile was an envelope with Flaten’s final paystub and an explicit parting message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.