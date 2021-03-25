WORLD
Commander wanted by international court killed in Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan officials said armed men Wednesday shot dead a military commander wanted by the International Criminal Court in an eastern city.
Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, was killed by assailants who opened fire on his car in a busy street in Benghazi, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Al-Werfalli was wanted by the ICC for his alleged role in executing or ordering the executions of 33 captives in the eastern city of Benghazi in 2016 and 2017. The ICC says the executions were filmed and posted on social media.
Haiti court orders release of those accused in alleged coup
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A Haitian appeals court on Wednesday ordered the release of more than a dozen people accused of plotting a coup against embattled President Jovenel Moïse, a decision that opposition leaders celebrated.
Police in early February arrested people, including a judge and a police inspector general, for the alleged plot, a move that unleashed protests led by opposition leaders. The judge was detained despite having automatic immunity from prosecution, but he was released shortly after his arrest while the others in the group remained in jail.
Moïse alleged at the time that the group was trying to kill him and overthrow his government, an accusation that all those arrested have denied.
NATION
Exhumation of possible Tulsa massacre victims expected soon
TULSA, Okla. — Researchers in Tulsa soon hope to begin exhuming the graves of at least 12 individuals who are believed to have been among the hundreds of Black people killed by a racist white mob in 1921.
Oklahoma state archeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Tuesday the exhumations, which were postponed in February, could begin as early as June 1, the Tulsa World reported.
The remains were found in October in an area of Oaklawn Cemetery where funeral home records indicate 18 Black men who were killed in the Tulsa Race Massacre were buried.
