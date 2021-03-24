WORLD
Indian PM calls for cordial relations with Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart saying he desires cordial relations with Pakistan, officials said Tuesday, in what appeared to be a rare peace overture.
Modi wrote Imran Khan to congratulate him on the country’s annual Pakistan Day, which commemorates March 23, 1940. On that day the Muslim leadership in the eastern city of Lahore demanded independence from British rule.
Two senior officials at Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the contents of the letter to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy.
The development comes days after Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India, but said the first step should be taken by India as his past peace overtures were not positively received.
EU official: Leaders owe it to youth to act on climate
BERLIN — World leaders owe it to young people to take strong action to curb global warming in return for the solidarity they’ve shown to older people during the pandemic, the European Union’s top climate official said Tuesday.
Frans Timmermans, the European Commission Vice President, said the Coronavirus outbreak had demonstrated the importance of generations looking out for each other.
NATION
Marine commander fired after deadly accident
SAN DIEGO — A US Marine Corps commander was fired Tuesday following an investigation into the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle in the ocean off Southern California that killed nine service members last year.
Col. Christopher J. Bronzi was relieved of command of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit by Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander of US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, a statement said.
Rudder relieved Bronzi “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the statement said.
The amphibious assault vehicle had 16 people aboard when it sank rapidly in 385 feet of water off the coast of San Clemente Island on July 30, 2020, while it was returning to a Navy ship.
