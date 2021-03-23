WORLD
Niger gov’t: 137 dead in attacks near Mali
NIAMEY, Niger — Gunmen aboard motorcycles have attacked a series of villages near Niger’s troubled border with Mali, leaving at least 137 people dead in the deadliest violence to strike the African country in recent memory, the government announced Monday.
The latest village massacres come amid a dangerous escalation in attacks following the election of Niger’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, several weeks ago.
Government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria confirmed the latest killings took place Sunday, the same day Niger’s Constitutional Court officially declared Bazoum as the winner of February’s election. He is due to take office on April 2 amid a rapidly deteriorating situation in Niger, long destabilized by the Islamic insurgency in neighboring Mali.
Brazil economists call for tougher virus measures
RIO DE JANEIRO — Hundreds of Brazilian economists, including former finance ministers and central bank presidents, urged the Brazilian government in an open letter published on Monday to speed up vaccination and adopt tougher restrictions to stop the rampant spread of COVID-19.
The signatories of the letter decried the “devastating” economic and social situation in Latin America’s largest nation. They also attempted to debunk President Jair Bolsonaro’s assertion that lockdowns and restrictions would inflict greater hardship on the population than the disease.
NATION
USS Constitution honors first female CPO
BOSTON — The USS Constitution named one of its cannons in honor of the first woman to serve as a chief petty officer in the Navy.
The 24-pound long gun was named Perfectus after Loretta Perfectus Walsh during a ceremony in Boston on Sunday marking Women’s History Month, the Navy said in a statement.
Walsh was sworn in as the Navy’s first chief petty officer on March 21, 1917.
“Loretta Perfectus Walsh has made it possible for all women to serve in the military,” Command Senior Chief Angela Collins said. “I get to be here because of the women who have gone before me, and I get the honor to serve with amazing women every single day.”
