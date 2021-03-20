WORLD
Putin offers call with Biden
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin’s offer to speak by phone with US President Joe Biden was intended to prevent bilateral ties from completely falling apart over the American’s remark that the Russian leader was a killer.
Putin made it clear that “it makes sense to have a talk to maintain Russia-US relations instead of trading barbs,” and he wanted to make it public to help defuse tensions over Biden’s “very bad remarks,” said his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.
Asked by reporters Friday if he’ll take Putin up on his offer to have a call, Biden said, “I’m sure we’ll talk at some point.”
Belgium pauses re-opening plans
BRUSSELS — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Friday that the country faces a few “crucial weeks” as the number of Coronavirus infections rise, and that the government has decided to pause its plans to gradually ease restrictions.
Obligatory mask-wearing outdoors, night-time curfews and restaurant and bar closures have been in place since the start of November. A ban on non-essential travel is also in effect. The plan had been to offer some relief to long-suffering citizens by resuming some outdoor activities from April 1.
NATION
No charges for Texas officer in killing of college student
DENTON, Texas — A grand jury declined to indict a North Texas police officer in the fatal shooting of a college student who had refused to drop a frying pan and a cleaver and then advanced toward police with the pan.
The Denton County grand jury made the decision Thursday about the officer, whose name police have not released.
Darius Tarver, a 23-year-old University of North Texas student, was shot in January 2020 after residents of an apartment complex in Denton, located 40 miles northwest of Dallas, called 911 and said a man was banging on doors and breaking light fixtures.
Body camera footage showed that he was shocked twice with a stun gun before he was fatally shot.
Tarver’s family and their attorney have said he was in the midst of a mental health crisis after suffering a brain injury in an earlier car crash.
