WORLD
German archbishop offers to resign
COLOGNE, Germany — A report commissioned by Germany’s Cologne archdiocese on church officials’ handling of past cases of sexual abuse found 75 cases in which high-ranking officials neglected their duties. The findings on Thursday prompted the archbishop of Hamburg to offer his resignation to Pope Francis.
The report commissioned by Cologne’s archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, absolved Woelki himself of any neglect of duty with respect to abuse victims.
However, Woelki’s late predecessor, Cardinal Joachim Meisner, was accused of two dozen instances of wrongdoing such as failing to follow up on or report cases of abuse, not sanctioning perpetrators or not caring for victims. Meisner retired in 2014 and died in 2017.
Tokyo to end virus emergency
TOKYO — Japan said Thursday it would end a monthslong state of emergency in the Tokyo area set up to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, despite concerns the spring party season and next week’s Olympic torch relay could fuel a resurgence.
The emergency measures are set to be lifted on Sunday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced during a government task force meeting.
The move underscores the government’s eagerness to minimize burdens on businesses and keep the economy going. However, some experts warned that although Tokyo has managed to bring down the rate of new infections, the decline has leveled off and could rebound.
Cautionary measures after the end of the emergency will be crucial, said Shigeru Omi, a doctor on a government panel of coronavirus experts.
NATION
Md. police shoot, kill man while responding to call
PASADENA, Md. — A Maryland police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a call for a welfare check from a mental health facility, a spokesperson said Thursday.
Two Anne Arundel County officers arrived shortly after 11 a.m. at a home in the Bayside Beach community after receiving a call from a mental health facility worker who said the man was suicidal, Sgt. Kam Cooke told reporters at a news conference.
Cooke said the officers couldn’t make contact with the man at the door and entered the house. According to Cooke, the officers encountered a man with a handgun and one of them shot the man in the upper body. The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died at the scene.
