Russia recalls its US ambassador
MOSCOW — Russia is recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations, the foreign ministry said Wednesday without citing a specific reason.
The move to bring Anatoly Antonov to Moscow comes amid rising tensions with President Joe Biden’s administration, which has imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in prison.
It also comes on the heels of a declassified report from the US national intelligence director’s office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election.
In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said “I do.”
“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said, asked about the declassified report.
14 hospitalized in Canaries
BARCELONA, Spain — Scores of migrants have been rescued from several boats near Spain’s Canary Islands, with 14 — many suffering from hypothermia — requiring hospitalization, authorities said Wednesday. A baby girl was in critical condition, while one person was reported to have died at sea and the body thrown overboard by other migrants.
Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service rescued the 84 passengers of two boats Wednesday, and 52 from one more late Tuesday, near the island of Gran Canaria. Another boat was spotted near the island of Lanzarote Wednesday and a rescue operation was under way.
Former worker gets new trial in fake-gun stickup
N.J. — A man convicted of using a fake gun to try robbing a McDonald’s restaurant where he once worked has been granted a new trial.
In a unanimous ruling, New Jersey’s Supreme Court held that a trial judge unfairly prevented Thomas Outland from acting as his own attorney at his 2017 trial.
Outland was convicted of conspiracy and possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose after he and an accomplice were accused of trying to rob a McDonald’s in Union County in 2015.
According to trial testimony cited in Tuesday’s ruling, Outland and the accomplice entered the restaurant and demanded money. But the caper was foiled when an employee noticed that Outland’s shotgun was a fake and called him out on it. When Outland took off his mask, a manager recognized him as a former employee.
