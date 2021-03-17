WORLD
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — Gunmen on motorcycles attacked a group of civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at least 58 people dead and then burning granaries to the ground, the government said Tuesday.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s massacres, though extremists belonging to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group are known to be active in the Tillaberi region where the villages were attacked.
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s troubled border with Mali. The suspected extremists also destroyed nearby granaries that held valuable food stores.
The announcement was read on Niger state television Tuesday evening by government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria, who declared three days of national mourning for the victims.
Monday’s attacks underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, who won the election in late February to succeed outgoing leader Mahamadou Issoufou.
Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Police seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office at a university in Bulgaria’s capital, authorities said Tuesday.
In a joint operation with the US Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit US dollar and euro notes.
NATION
South Carolina officers sentenced in FBI fake cartel sting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three more ex-South Carolina law enforcement officers have been sentenced to federal prison following an FBI operation in which agents posed as Mexican drug cartel members.
A US judge in federal court in Columbia sentenced Carolyn Colter Franklin, 64, a former Orangeburg County deputy; Allan Hunter, 52, a former Springfield police officer; and Nathaniel Miller Shazier, III, 29, a former Orangeburg County deputy, on charges of conspiracy to defraud, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina announced Monday.
The three are the last of six Orangeburg County officers to be sentenced in the undercover sting, in which prosecutors have alleged the officers thought they were protecting Mexican drug dealers, but were really communicating with FBI agents posing as the cartel members. The operation occurred from December 2018 to March 2019.
