WORLD
Bolivia: Arrest order for top officials
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s former interim president said Friday she faces an arrest warrant for terrorism and sedition as prosecutors move against officials who backed the ouster of former leader Evo Morales, which his party — now back in power — considers a coup.
“The political persecution has begun,” said Jeanine Añez, who headed a conservative administration that took power after Morales resigned in November 2018.
Áñez said the governing Movement Toward Socialism party “has decided to return to the style of dictatorships.”
The announcement followed warrants issued Thursday for the former head of the Armed Forces and police, who had urged Morales to resign amid national protests over his reelection, which opponents insisted was fraudulent.
Cyprus peace group condemns arrests
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Left-wing peace organizations on both side of Cyprus’ ethnic divide have condemned the arrest in the breakaway north of four Turkish Cypriot activists for allegedly damaging signs that professed adoration for Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan.
The Cyprus Peace Council umbrella group said in a statement Friday that the arrest of Sol Hareket movement members is part of an attempt to “muzzle our Turkish Cypriot compatriots for their political beliefs.”
NATION
Mom, kids found in Colorado wilderness
CRAIG, Colo. — A woman and her children stranded for two nights in the northwestern Colorado wilderness were found Thursday by aircraft after the one-year-old daughter died, authorities said.
The three were found about a mile away from their vehicle as the mother was walking among sagebrush and not close to any road, Moffat County sheriff’s office Lt. Chip McIntyre said. The sheriff’s office said Kaylee Messerly, 36, and her daughter, three, were taken to the hospital with exposure-related injuries, KCNC-TV reported.
The one-year-old daughter had died before the family was found. The cause of death was not immediately known.
McIntyre said an oil field employee, who was not identified, discovered the woman’s vehicle about six miles north of Craig stuck in mud and snow. The worker called authorities Thursday around 8 a.m.
