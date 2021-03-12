WORLD
WHO whistleblower who denounced spiked Italy report resigns
ROME — A UN epidemiologist who publicly denounced the World Health Organization’s withdrawal of a report on Italy’s Coronavirus response has resigned, citing the “unsustainable situation” he faced at the agency as a whistleblower.
Francesco Zambon said Thursday his resignation was effective March 31. He declined further comment other than to say it was “humanly and professionally” impossible for him to continue on his job.
Putin: US Capitol unrest was a ‘stroll’
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday characterized the January insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump as a “stroll.”
Putin made the comment in a meeting on increasing investment activity, during which he said Russia is interested in stability in the United States.
“Some of the people who took a stroll to the US Congress — 150 people were arrested, they face imprisonment from 15 to 25 years. Will all these internal controversies end there or not? We do not know, but we want it to end, because we are interested in stable relations with all our main partners,” Putin said.
NATION
Molson Coors says cyberattack impacting brewing operations
Molson Coors Beverage Co. said Thursday it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its brewing operations and shipments.
In a regulatory filing, the Chicago-based company said it has hired forensic information technology experts and legal counsel to help it investigate the incident.
“The company is working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible,” Molson Coors said in its filing.
Molson Coors wouldn’t say how many facilities were impacted. The company operates seven breweries and packaging plants in the US, three in Canada and 10 in Europe.
Large solar arrays proposed for small Massachusetts town
SHUTESBURY, Mass. — A Canadian company is proposing a massive solar power project on about 200 acres in a small western Massachusetts town.
Amp Energy of Ontario, is taking the initial steps to use up to 190 acres on several parcels of land in Shutesbury, owned by W.D. Cowls Inc., for the project that would generate 45 megawatts of power, enough for 5,000 households, The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported Wednesday.
“To my knowledge, this would be the largest in Massachusetts,” Evan Turner, a representative for Amp, told the Select Board and Planning Board. The company already holds a lease option for the sites.
Amp is dangling the promise of $450,000 for the town in the first year of payment in lieu of taxes through what is called a municipal partnership.
