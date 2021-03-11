WORLD
Iraq: Pilgrims defy virus protocols as case numbers rise
BAGHDAD — Thousands of pilgrims clad in black marched through the streets of Baghdad on Wednesday, part of a weeklong procession to a revered shrine, bypassing barbed wire set up by security forces and spurring fears of another wave of Coronavirus on the heels of the papal visit.
Crowds of men and women defied the tight security measures imposed by Iraqi authorities to contain the spread of the virus during the annual pilgrimage, expected to reach its peak number of worshippers during the day to commemorate the death of Imam al-Kadhim, a revered figure in Shiite Islam.
German court won’t try suspected former Nazi camp guard
BERLIN — A German court has declined to put a suspected former guard at the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp on trial, citing concerns over the 96-year-old’s health.
The state court in Wuppertal told German news agency dpa on Wednesday that a medical assessment had found the man unfit to face trial.
He was accused of hundreds of counts of being an accessory to murder for allegedly having belonged between June 1944 and May 1945 to an SS unit that guarded the Stutthof camp, and of having accompanied a transport of some 600 people to the Auschwitz death camp.
NATION
Man sues Hertz over receipt that cleared him of murder
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing a car rental company for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder.
The evidence from Hertz was finally obtained in 2018, leading to Herbert Alford’s exoneration in Ingham County last year.
Alford filed a lawsuit against Hertz on Tuesday, although the case will be slowed by the company’s bankruptcy reorganization. He is seeking financial compensation.
“There is no question that (Alford) would have avoided going to prison had they produced this documentation,” attorney Jamie White told WLNS-TV.
Hertz said it’s “deeply saddened” about what happened to Alford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.