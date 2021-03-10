WORLD
German police find two dead in house
BERLIN — Police said they found two bodies on Tuesday in a house in a small town in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Air Base. They asked local residents to stay indoors as they searched for the suspected perpetrator.
Police told German news agency dpa that the 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were found dead on Tuesday morning, and that they weren’t married but were believed to have been a couple. Authorities didn’t specify how the victims were killed.
They said the suspect in the case is the woman’s 38-year-old son and they can’t rule out that he is armed. The search was extended to the neighboring town of Rodenbach, where people also were asked to stay home.
EU lawmakers lift the immunity of Catalan separatists
BRUSSELS — The European Parliament on Tuesday lifted the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, a move that could pave the way for their extradition and reopen the scars of separatism in Spain.
The Spanish government immediately welcome the decision by the European Union’s legislature as a victory for the rule of law and against those who sought to break the rich northeastern region away from the rest of Spain.
The decision will likely also extend the three and-a-half-year legal saga on the fate of the three separatists by months, if not years, since many avenues for appeal remain open before any possible extraditions.
NATION
Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust from Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee panel on Tuesday overwhelming voted to remove the state Capitol’s bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.
However, while the decision marks a key win in a decades-long effort to oust the Nathan Bedford Bust from the second floor of the Capitol building, it remains unclear how soon that will actually happen.
While the Tennessee Historical Commission agreed that the bust should be moved to the Tennessee State Museum, it did not lay out clear next steps for its removal. Instead, the panel said the museum was better equipped to provide the appropriate context.
