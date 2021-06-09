WORLD
Malta customs seizes 740 kg of cocaine hidden among bananas
VALLETTA, Malta — The customs department in Malta intercepted 1,630 pounds of cocaine Tuesday in a record-breaking drug seizure for the Mediterranean island nation, officials said.
The drugs, with an estimated street value of up to 100 million euro, were hidden in a 40-foot refrigerated container carrying 1,080 boxes of bananas, Customs Malta said in a statement.
The container was en route from Ecuador to Slovenia and was selected for screening while transiting through Malta Freeport, an international transshipment hub on Malta’s southeastern tip, the department said.
Syria reports Israeli attacks in Damascus
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian state media reported late Tuesday an Israeli aerial attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and in the central province of Homs, prompting a response from national air defenses.
The target of the reported Israeli attacks were not immediately clear. The attacks are the first reported since the re-election of Syrian President Bashar Assad for a fourth seven-year term.
The Syrian state news agency SANA said the Israeli attacks came over neighboring Lebanon. Loud explosions were heard in Damascus.
NATION
Florida’s largest county OKs gun plan
MIAMI — Florida’s largest county is moving forward after a recent spike in shootings with a nearly $8 million plan to reduce gun violence, seeking to focus on jobs for troubled teens and added funding for law enforcement.
Miami-Dade commissioners unanimously approved Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposal at a meeting Tuesday, which followed an uptick in gun violence that began Memorial Day weekend.
The “Peace and Prosperity Plan” is being funded by a naming-rights deal made earlier this year with FTX, a Bitcoin trading platform, for the arena where the Miami Heat play.
