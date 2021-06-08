WORLD
Amazon city shuts down
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian Amazon’s biggest city ordered schools closed and suspended public transportation Monday amid a wave of vandalism and violence that has followed the death of an alleged leader of a drug trafficking ring in a shootout with police.
Dozens of buses, public buildings, banks and personal vehicles in Manaus were targeted by a drug trafficking organization as retribution for the killing, the Amazonas state’s government said. Twenty-one vehicles were burned, and Gov. Wilson Lima on Sunday requested deployment of the national guard.
The violence also hampered the vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus.
Nicaraguan opposition figure jailed
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaraguan judicial authorities ordered Monday that a potential opposition presidential candidate be held for three months while his case is investigated.
Arturo Cruz Sequeira, a former ambassador to the United States, was arrested Saturday under a controversial “treason” law passed in December. Cruz Sequeira was considered a contender for the nomination of the opposition Citizens for Liberty party in the Nov. 7 elections.
NATION
Wisconsin woman accused of poisoning friend with eyedrops
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have accused a suburban Milwaukee woman of killing her friend by poisoning her with eyedrops.
Jessy Kurczewski, 37, was charged Friday with homicide and two counts of felony theft, according to online court records.
A criminal complaint shows the case began in 2018 when Kurczewski called police to her friend’s Pewaukee home, saying her friend wasn’t breathing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. The complaint doesn’t name the friend.
A deputy found the woman in a recliner with crushed medication on her chest. Investigators initially thought she had overdosed. Kurczewski said there was a possibility her friend was suicidal.
