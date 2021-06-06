WORLD
Mine-sniffing rat ends years of hard work in Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — After five years of sniffing out land mines and unexploded ordnance in Cambodia, Magawa is retiring.
The African giant pouched rat has been the most successful rodent trained and overseen by a Belgian nonprofit, APOPO, to find land mines and alert his human handlers so the explosives can be safely removed. Last year, Magawa won a British charity’s top civilian award for animal bravery — an honor so far exclusively reserved for dogs.
Magawa has cleared more than 1.5 million square feet of land, the equivalent of some 20 soccer fields, sniffing out 71 land mines and 38 items of unexploded ordnance, according to APOPO.
Deadly knife attack in east China leaves five dead, 15 injured
BEIJING — A deadly knife attack in eastern China on Saturday killed at least five people and left 15 injured, according to local police.
Authorities in the city of Anqing in Anhui province received a report Saturday afternoon that a man had stabbed pedestrians on the street with a knife, according to a statement by an Anqing district police station on its Weibo social media account.
The attacker was arrested and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
The reason for the attack was not immediately clear, and the case is under investigation.
NATION
Protest erupts again over man killed by deputies
MINNEAPOLIS — Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a US Marshals task force.
Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.
Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.
