WORLD
Mexico to use US-donated vaccines along border
MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials said Friday they will use 1 million US doses of the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccine to inoculate people along the border.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the vaccinations along Mexico’s northern border with the United States is part of an effort to fully reopen border crossings, which are currently restricted to essential travel.
“There is going to be a special vaccination plan in the border communities of our country on the northern border, with the aim of getting border transportation back to normal,” López Obrador said.
Mexican officials said they will have to obtain another 2 million doses of the one-shot vaccine — which they might purchase from Johnson & Johnson — to vaccinate the 3 million border residents between 18 and 40.
Turkey says it’s made a new natural gas find
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that a 135-billion cubic meter natural gas reserve has been discovered in Black Sea waters, which could help the energy-dependent country cover its needs in the years to come.
The announcement follows one last year that another 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas were found in the Black Sea.
“Our Fatih drilling ship has made a 135-billion cubic meter new natural gas discovery in the Sakarya gas field’s Amasra-1 borehole,” Erdogan said at the opening of a new port in the Black Sea coastal province of Zonguldak.
The government says it plans to extract and use the gas by 2023, in a bid to decrease its dependence on energy imports from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan.
NATION
State orders unregistered facility to halt cremations
YPSILANTI, Mich. — State licensing officials have ordered a southeastern Michigan company to stop performing cremations after an anonymous complaint of improperly stored bodies, heavy smoke and leaking bodily fluids on the premises.
A cease and desist order was issued Friday against Tri-County Cremation Services in Ypsilanti and its listed owners, according to Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
The company is accused of operating a crematory without a registration under the Cemetery Regulation Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.