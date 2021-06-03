WORLD
Iran and CAR lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS — Iran and the Central African Republic are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and will lose their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly, the UN chief said in a letter circulated Wednesday.
In the letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said three other African countries — Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia — are also in arrears. But he said the assembly passed a resolution saying they can still vote in the current session which ends in September.
The UN Charter states that members whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of their contributions for the preceding two full years lose their voting rights.
Two migrants dead, more than 100 rescued off Tunisian coast
TUNIS, Tunisia — The bodies of two migrants have been recovered from the Mediterranean Sea and another 20 remain missing a day after two Europe-bound boats foundered off the coast of Tunisia, officials said Wednesday.
Tunisian naval units rescued a total 109 people, the Defense Ministry said. Most of the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa.
The separate sinkings were the latest in a series of accidents involving migrant boats off the North African country.
NATION
Suspect sought after woman, three children slain in home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Three children and a woman were found slain Wednesday morning in a Fort Wayne home, and police asked for the public’s help finding a man they called the suspect in the killings.
Police said Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron, 21, was last seen driving a stolen pickup truck and is “considered armed and dangerous.”
The victims’ bodies were discovered by police about 10:45 a.m., after authorities received an initial report of an “unknown problem” at the residence, said Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb.
He called the scene that officers found in the home “gruesome” but did not indicate how the victims were killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.