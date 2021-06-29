WORLD
Spain isolates 5,000 after party in Mallorca
MADRID — Almost 5,000 people are in quarantine after vacationing high school students triggered a major COVID-19 outbreak on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, a senior official said Monday.
Authorities have confirmed almost 1,200 positive cases from the outbreak, Spain’s emergency health response coordinator, Fernando Simón said.
The partying teens celebrating the end of their university entrance exams last week created a “perfect breeding ground” for the virus as they mixed with others from around Spain and abroad, Simón told a news conference.
NATION
Houston chief calls 1977 police killing ‘straight-up murder’
HOUSTON — Houston’s police chief has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers more than four decades ago, calling it a “straight-up murder.”
Joe Campos Torres was a Mexican-American Vietnam War veteran who was beaten to death by Houston police officers in 1977.
At a ceremony Sunday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gave a formal apology to Torres’ relatives and promised to work with the family to build a monument in Torres’ name.
