WORLD
Hundreds protest against Czech police
PRAGUE — Hundreds of people gathered in a northern Czech town on Saturday to honor a Roma man who died after a police officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck.
Police said the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and the man’s death. But the angry participants, displaying banners that read “Roma Lives Matter,” condemned the police.
Video footage shows one police officer kneeling on the man’s neck for several minutes in the northern city of Teplice on June 19. The man, who hasn’t been officially named, later died in an ambulance.
Roma activists and participants of Saturday’s gathering rejected the police explanation. The protesters later marched to a local police station.
Roma have long suffered racism and discrimination in eastern Europe and continue to face huge hurdles in employment and education.
Sri Lankan death row inmates’ hunger strike enters second day
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Around 175 death row inmates in Sri Lanka continued their hunger strike for a second day Saturday, demanding their sentences be commuted to life in prison after the country’s president pardoned a former lawmaker who had been condemned for an election-related killing.
Prison spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said top officials from the prison ministry had held in-person discussions with the striking inmates at two prisons, one inside the capital Colombo and one outside.
“Despite being informed on the measures being taken on their demands, they (the prisoners) are continuing their hunger strike and did not take food this evening as well,” Ekanayake said in a statement.
NATION
Eight-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle
MILTON, N.H. — A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said.
The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, Fosters Daily Democrat reports.
Police said a bullet shot by the eight-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head.
