WORLD
MSF ‘horrified’ as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia
NAIROBI, Kenya — The medical charity Doctors Without Borders said Friday it was “horrified by the brutal murder” of three colleagues in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there.
A statement by the aid group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said two Ethiopian colleagues and one from Spain were found dead Friday, a day after colleagues lost contact with them while they were traveling.
“This morning the vehicle was found empty and a few meters away, their lifeless bodies,” the statement said.
In a statement, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry expressed condolences for the deaths it said occurred in the town of Abi Addi, and it suggested that Tigray fighters were to blame. It also called for military escorts — a thorny issue for many aid groups because Ethiopian forces, like all sides in the conflict, have been accused of abuses.
NATION
Driver crashes through fence onto Los Angeles airport
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield.
The intrusion forced a sudden closure of some of the runways Thursday evening, authorities said.
A statement by the Los Angeles Airport Police Division said the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The driver was detained and no injuries were reported, the statement said. An investigation is ongoing.
The airport’s two south runways were briefly closed and the two north runways continued operating normally, officials said on Twitter. The closed runways have since reopened.
Man convicted again of murdering six-week-old son
COVINGTON, La. — A 29-year-old New Orleans man has been convicted a second time of murdering one of his infant twin sons in the suburb where their mother was living, the district attorney said Friday.
Anthony Dearmas faces life in prison without parole — the same sentence he received in 2019, when jurors voted 11-1 to convict him of first-degree murder in the death of six-week-old Karter Smith.
