WORLD
UN opens office for counter-terrorism and training in Africa
RABAT, Morocco — Morocco and the United Nations on Thursday inaugurated a UN office for counter-terrorism and training in Africa, that’s seeing increasing extremist violence.
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita warned of terrorist threats sweeping across parts of the continent.
“(Africa) is not only the new ground of returning foreign terrorist fighters, but it has also become a homeland for terrorists that perpetuated last year alone, about 7,108 attacks that caused 12,519 victims,” Bourita said.
Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, said the office “will allow the United Nations to raise African countries’ capabilities, especially in West Africa and the Sahel, where terrorist groups threaten stability and peace.”
Guam nears 75% of adults vaccinated
HAGATNA, Guam — Guam could be lifting more travel restrictions as its vaccination rate approaches 75% of the adult population.
Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has been advised by her Physicians’ Advisory Group to consider lifting the US territory’s travel restrictions once 75% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, the Pacific Daily News reported Thursday.
Guam has already lifted travel quarantine and testing rules for fully vaccinated people. Everyone else must be tested within three days of their arrival to avoid quarantine.
NATION
Soccer game kept woman away from condo wing that collapsed
SURFSIDE, Fla. — A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez’s life.
Avilez’s brother-in-law lives in a condo located in the wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building that collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person.
When the brother-in-law isn’t there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order.
“Last night I was thinking, “Let me go over there to sleep over night,” she said. “I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home.”
She said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and headed over to the apartment. On the way, she heard on the radio about the collapse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.