WORLD
Moscow imposes new virus restrictions as cases remain high
MOSCOW — The mayor of Moscow announced new pandemic restrictions on Tuesday, saying the situation in the capital where the delta variant of the virus is spreading remains “very difficult.”
The country’s state Coronavirus task force reported 6,555 new COVID-19 cases in Moscow on Tuesday and a total 16,715 new infections across Russia, both tallies twice as high as a month ago.
“The decisions that we’re making are difficult, unpopular, but necessary for saving people’s lives,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an online statement, adding that more than 14,000 people severely ill with COVID-19 remain in the city’s hospitals.
Belarus denounces Western sanctions
KYIV, Ukraine — Belarus said Tuesday that the new prospective Western sanctions over its diversion of a passenger plane amount to the declaration of an “economic war,” and threatened to retaliate.
The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada joined forces Monday to impose sanctions on several Belarusian top officials. EU foreign ministers also prepared a series of bruising economic sanctions that would target key Belarus exports, including potash — a common fertilizer ingredient — and petroleum products, among others.
Belarus’ Foreign Ministry denounced the EU plans to introduce the sectoral sanctions, saying that they would hurt ordinary people and “border on the declaration of an economic war.”
NATION
Nonprofit to release ‘tree equity’ scores
DETROIT — The city of Detroit could use more trees — about 1.2 million more, according to American Forests.
The Washington-based, nonprofit conservation organization on Tuesday published Tree Equity scores for 150,000 neighborhoods in 486 urbanized areas.
Each score is based on how much tree canopy and surface temperatures align with the number of people living in a given area or neighborhood, income, employment, race, age and health factors. The scores indicate whether there are enough trees for everyone living in those areas to experience the health, economic and climate benefits that trees provide.
