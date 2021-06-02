WORLD
Ex-banker convicted in massive German tax scheme
BERLIN — A court in Germany convicted a former private banker of five counts of tax evasion Tuesday in a case linked to a far-reaching scheme involving hundreds of suspects.
The regional court in Bonn sentenced the defendant, a former employee of Hamburg-based bank M.M. Warburg, to five years and six months in prison and ordered him to repay $122,000. Due to the length of the proceedings, the court credited the banker time months of time served.
A court spokesperson, Saskia Wielpuetz, said the verdict can be appealed.
The defendant, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, allegedly took part in so-called cum-ex transactions in which participants loaned each other shares to collect reimbursement for taxes they hadn’t paid.
Bombs in Afghan capital Kabul kill at least 10
KABUL, Afghanistan — Three bombs rattled the Afghan capital Kabul late Tuesday killing at least 10 people and plunging the city into darkness, an Afghan government spokesman said.
Two bombs exploded in quick succession in separate locations of a west Kabul neighborhood, killing at least 10 people and wounding a dozen others, said deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Said Hamid Rushan.
A third bomb heavily damaged an electrical grid station in north Kabul, said Sangar Niazai, a spokesman for the government power supply department.
No one claimed responsibility for the bombings but the Islamic State group affiliate operating in Afghanistan has previously declared war on minority Shiites, who make up roughly 20% of the majority Sunni Muslim nation of 36 million people.
NATION
Feds: Seattle man arrested trying to join ISIS
SEATTLE — The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man has been arrested trying to join the Islamic State terror group.
A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in US District Court in Seattle said Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo.
The complaint described him as self-radicalized and said he came to the agency’s attention when members of a Seattle-area mosque reported concerns.
The FBI said Williams posted a video of himself online pledging loyalty to ISIS.
