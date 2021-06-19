WORLD
Uganda tightens lockdown measures as virus cases surge
KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda is tightening its lockdown measures to try and stem a surge in Coronavirus infections in the East African country that is seeing an array of variants.
The measures announced late Friday by President Yoweri Museveni include a ban on private and public transportation within and across districts, including in the capital Kampala. Only vehicles carrying cargo and those transporting the sick or essential workers are permitted to operate on the roads, Museveni said in a televised speech.
The normally crowded shops in downtown Kampala, where thousands of the urban poor operate, have also been ordered shut. An ongoing nighttime curfew will stay in place.
The new measures will last 42 days.
NATION
Boeing’s newest version of the 737 Max makes first flight
SEATTLE — Boeing’s newest version of the 737 Max jetliner completed its first test flight Friday in a move that the company hopes will signal improving fortunes for its most important plane.
A few hundred employees watched the plane take off from Renton, Washington. The Max 10 is a slightly larger version of Max jets that are already flying. It is designed to seat up to 230 passengers and compete with the A321neo from European rival Airbus.
Montana wildlife officials consider rules to protect trout
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Wildlife officials in Montana are seeking feedback on a proposal to expand fishing restrictions to protect declining brown trout populations.
Biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the US Geological Survey have tracked declining numbers of juvenile brown trout in southwest Montana rivers, including the Big Hole, Ruby, Boulder, Beaverhead, upper Yellowstone and upper Stillwater rivers, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Wednesday.
Eric Roberts, fish management bureau chief with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said it is concerning because low numbers of younger fish indicate that older fish are not being replaced.
