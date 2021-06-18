WORLD
Two Journalists killed in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in southern Mexico said reporter Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera was shot to death Thursday, and another journalist was killed just west of Mexico City, bring to three the number killed so far this year in the country. Two other reporters have disappeared.
The prosecutor’s office in the southern state of Oaxaca said Sánchez Cabrera was riding a motorcycle with another person on a rural road when gunmen opened fire on them.
There was no immediate information on the condition of the other person. The attack occurred in Oaxaca’s isthmus region.
Montenegro minister ousted
PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegrin lawmakers on Thursday ousted a pro-Serb government minister who has denied the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica and passed a resolution condemning the massacre, in a vote that has shaken the new government and exposed a rift within the Balkan country’s ruling coalition.
Parliament voted 43 to 27 to replace the Human and Minority Rights Minister Vladimir Leposavic for disputing recently that the killing of some 8,000 Bosniak Muslims in Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb forces amounted to genocide. Lawmakers later approved the Srebrenica resolution with 55 votes in favor and 19 against in the 81-member assembly.
NATION
Judge: Woman’s confession in death of Texas soldier stays
WACO, Texas — A judge denied a request to suppress the confession of a woman accused of helping kill and dismember Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found.
US District Judge Alan D. Albright rejected to toss Cecily Ann Aguilar’s confession after 2.5 hours of testimony Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Lewis Berray Gainor, Aguilar’s defense lawyer, argued that police deliberately violated the law by waiting to give Aguilar her Miranda Rights until after she confessed on June 30, 2020.
Aguilar, 23, helped Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Illinois, kill, dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in nearby woods, federal and state investigators said.
Robinson killed himself July 1, the day Guillén’s remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, officials said.
